10 thousand Armenian drams to Turkmenistani manats

Convert AMD to TMT at the real exchange rate

10000 amd
89.49 tmt

1.00000 AMD = 0.00895 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:18 UTC
AMD to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 TMT
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkmenistani Manat
1 AMD0.00895 TMT
5 AMD0.04475 TMT
10 AMD0.08949 TMT
20 AMD0.17898 TMT
50 AMD0.44746 TMT
100 AMD0.89492 TMT
250 AMD2.23730 TMT
500 AMD4.47459 TMT
1000 AMD8.94919 TMT
2000 AMD17.89838 TMT
5000 AMD44.74595 TMT
10000 AMD89.49190 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Armenian Dram
1 TMT111.74200 AMD
5 TMT558.71000 AMD
10 TMT1117.42000 AMD
20 TMT2234.84000 AMD
50 TMT5587.10000 AMD
100 TMT11174.20000 AMD
250 TMT27935.50000 AMD
500 TMT55871.00000 AMD
1000 TMT111742.00000 AMD
2000 TMT223484.00000 AMD
5000 TMT558710.00000 AMD
10000 TMT1117420.00000 AMD