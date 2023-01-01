50 Turkmenistani manats to Armenian drams

Convert TMT to AMD at the real exchange rate

50 tmt
6,139 amd

1.00000 TMT = 122.78000 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:4 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TMT to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.0514587.56531.445531.660270.963518.8743
1GBP1.1554711.2149101.1771.670241.918361.1132921.8083
1USD0.95110.823113183.28051.37481.579030.916417.9507
1INR0.01142010.009883620.012007610.01650810.01896040.01100380.215545

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Armenian Dram
1 TMT122.78000 AMD
5 TMT613.90000 AMD
10 TMT1227.80000 AMD
20 TMT2455.60000 AMD
50 TMT6139.00000 AMD
100 TMT12278.00000 AMD
250 TMT30695.00000 AMD
500 TMT61390.00000 AMD
1000 TMT122780.00000 AMD
2000 TMT245560.00000 AMD
5000 TMT613900.00000 AMD
10000 TMT1227800.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkmenistani Manat
1 AMD0.00814 TMT
5 AMD0.04072 TMT
10 AMD0.08145 TMT
20 AMD0.16289 TMT
50 AMD0.40723 TMT
100 AMD0.81446 TMT
250 AMD2.03616 TMT
500 AMD4.07232 TMT
1000 AMD8.14464 TMT
2000 AMD16.28928 TMT
5000 AMD40.72320 TMT
10000 AMD81.44640 TMT