Turkmenistani manats to Norwegian kroner today

Convert TMT to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
3,122.38 nok

T1.000 TMT = kr3.122 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.15203.1520
Low3.01332.9858
Average3.09673.0613
Change3.64%0.89%
View full history

1 TMT to NOK stats

The performance of TMT to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1520 and a 30 day low of 3.0133. This means the 30 day average was 3.0967. The change for TMT to NOK was 3.64.

The performance of TMT to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1520 and a 90 day low of 2.9858. This means the 90 day average was 3.0613. The change for TMT to NOK was 0.89.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3761.5131.6760.93721.061
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1691.7751.9651.09924.702
1 USD0.9170.782183.7651.3871.5360.85919.307
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Norwegian Krone
1 TMT3.12238 NOK
5 TMT15.61190 NOK
10 TMT31.22380 NOK
20 TMT62.44760 NOK
50 TMT156.11900 NOK
100 TMT312.23800 NOK
250 TMT780.59500 NOK
500 TMT1,561.19000 NOK
1000 TMT3,122.38000 NOK
2000 TMT6,244.76000 NOK
5000 TMT15,611.90000 NOK
10000 TMT31,223.80000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Turkmenistani Manat
1 NOK0.32027 TMT
5 NOK1.60134 TMT
10 NOK3.20268 TMT
20 NOK6.40536 TMT
50 NOK16.01340 TMT
100 NOK32.02680 TMT
250 NOK80.06700 TMT
500 NOK160.13400 TMT
1000 NOK320.26800 TMT
2000 NOK640.53600 TMT
5000 NOK1,601.34000 TMT
10000 NOK3,202.68000 TMT