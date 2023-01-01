10 Turkmenistani manats to Norwegian kroner

Convert TMT to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 tmt
31.44 nok

1.00000 TMT = 3.14425 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:4 UTC
TMT to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Norwegian Krone
1 TMT3.14425 NOK
5 TMT15.72125 NOK
10 TMT31.44250 NOK
20 TMT62.88500 NOK
50 TMT157.21250 NOK
100 TMT314.42500 NOK
250 TMT786.06250 NOK
500 TMT1572.12500 NOK
1000 TMT3144.25000 NOK
2000 TMT6288.50000 NOK
5000 TMT15721.25000 NOK
10000 TMT31442.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Turkmenistani Manat
1 NOK0.31804 TMT
5 NOK1.59021 TMT
10 NOK3.18041 TMT
20 NOK6.36082 TMT
50 NOK15.90205 TMT
100 NOK31.80410 TMT
250 NOK79.51025 TMT
500 NOK159.02050 TMT
1000 NOK318.04100 TMT
2000 NOK636.08200 TMT
5000 NOK1590.20500 TMT
10000 NOK3180.41000 TMT