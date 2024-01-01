Turkmenistani manats to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert TMT to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
4,271.43 ghs

T1.000 TMT = GH¢4.271 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:08
TMT to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.27144.2714
Low4.18573.8314
Average4.21884.0908
Change2.05%11.48%
View full history

1 TMT to GHS stats

The performance of TMT to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2714 and a 30 day low of 4.1857. This means the 30 day average was 4.2188. The change for TMT to GHS was 2.05.

The performance of TMT to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2714 and a 90 day low of 3.8314. This means the 90 day average was 4.0908. The change for TMT to GHS was 11.48.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3851.5131.6750.93721.051
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1881.7751.9651.09924.691
1 USD0.9170.782183.7741.3871.5360.85919.298
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TMT4.27143 GHS
5 TMT21.35715 GHS
10 TMT42.71430 GHS
20 TMT85.42860 GHS
50 TMT213.57150 GHS
100 TMT427.14300 GHS
250 TMT1,067.85750 GHS
500 TMT2,135.71500 GHS
1000 TMT4,271.43000 GHS
2000 TMT8,542.86000 GHS
5000 TMT21,357.15000 GHS
10000 TMT42,714.30000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Turkmenistani Manat
1 GHS0.23411 TMT
5 GHS1.17057 TMT
10 GHS2.34114 TMT
20 GHS4.68228 TMT
50 GHS11.70570 TMT
100 GHS23.41140 TMT
250 GHS58.52850 TMT
500 GHS117.05700 TMT
1000 GHS234.11400 TMT
2000 GHS468.22800 TMT
5000 GHS1,170.57000 TMT
10000 GHS2,341.14000 TMT