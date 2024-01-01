Turkmenistani manats to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert TMT to VND at the real exchange rate
|1 TMT to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|7,264.7100
|7,277.4000
|Low
|7,202.6300
|7,202.6300
|Average
|7,242.2247
|7,260.9894
|Change
|-0.78%
|-0.63%
|View full history
1 TMT to VND stats
The performance of TMT to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7,264.7100 and a 30 day low of 7,202.6300. This means the 30 day average was 7,242.2247. The change for TMT to VND was -0.78.
The performance of TMT to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7,277.4000 and a 90 day low of 7,202.6300. This means the 90 day average was 7,260.9894. The change for TMT to VND was -0.63.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Vietnamese Dong
|1 TMT
|7,205.54000 VND
|5 TMT
|36,027.70000 VND
|10 TMT
|72,055.40000 VND
|20 TMT
|144,110.80000 VND
|50 TMT
|360,277.00000 VND
|100 TMT
|720,554.00000 VND
|250 TMT
|1,801,385.00000 VND
|500 TMT
|3,602,770.00000 VND
|1000 TMT
|7,205,540.00000 VND
|2000 TMT
|14,411,080.00000 VND
|5000 TMT
|36,027,700.00000 VND
|10000 TMT
|72,055,400.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Turkmenistani Manat
|1000 VND
|0.13878 TMT
|2000 VND
|0.27756 TMT
|5000 VND
|0.69391 TMT
|10000 VND
|1.38782 TMT
|20000 VND
|2.77564 TMT
|50000 VND
|6.93910 TMT
|100000 VND
|13.87820 TMT
|200000 VND
|27.75640 TMT
|500000 VND
|69.39100 TMT
|1000000 VND
|138.78200 TMT
|2000000 VND
|277.56400 TMT
|5000000 VND
|693.91000 TMT