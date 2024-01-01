Turkmenistani Manat (TMT)
Currency name
Turkmenistani Manat
Currency symbol
T
TMT exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From TMT
|0.28571
|0.26286
|0.22457
|23.72180
|43.27570
|26.42120
|0.43737
|5.40471
|To TMT
|3.50000
|3.80433
|4.45288
|0.04216
|0.02311
|0.03785
|2.28638
|0.18502
