Turkmenistani Manat (TMT)

Currency name

Turkmenistani Manat

T

TMT exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From TMT0.28571 0.26286 0.22457 23.72180 43.27570 26.42120 0.43737 5.40471
To TMT3.50000 3.80433 4.45288 0.04216 0.02311 0.03785 2.28638 0.18502

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Turkmenistani manat Exchange Rates