Turkmenistani manats to Romanian leus today

Convert TMT to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
1,303.63 ron

T1.000 TMT = L1.304 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.31811.3315
Low1.29801.2980
Average1.30761.3145
Change-0.61%-1.18%
View full history

1 TMT to RON stats

The performance of TMT to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3181 and a 30 day low of 1.2980. This means the 30 day average was 1.3076. The change for TMT to RON was -0.61.

The performance of TMT to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3315 and a 90 day low of 1.2980. This means the 90 day average was 1.3145. The change for TMT to RON was -1.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3851.5131.6750.93721.053
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1851.7751.9651.09924.693
1 USD0.9170.782183.7781.3871.5360.85919.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Romanian Leu
1 TMT1.30363 RON
5 TMT6.51815 RON
10 TMT13.03630 RON
20 TMT26.07260 RON
50 TMT65.18150 RON
100 TMT130.36300 RON
250 TMT325.90750 RON
500 TMT651.81500 RON
1000 TMT1,303.63000 RON
2000 TMT2,607.26000 RON
5000 TMT6,518.15000 RON
10000 TMT13,036.30000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Turkmenistani Manat
1 RON0.76709 TMT
5 RON3.83545 TMT
10 RON7.67089 TMT
20 RON15.34178 TMT
50 RON38.35445 TMT
100 RON76.70890 TMT
250 RON191.77225 TMT
500 RON383.54450 TMT
1000 RON767.08900 TMT
2000 RON1,534.17800 TMT
5000 RON3,835.44500 TMT
10000 RON7,670.89000 TMT