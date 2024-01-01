Turkmenistani manats to Hungarian forints today

Convert TMT to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
104,099 huf

T1.000 TMT = Ft104.1 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:08
TMT to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High104.9660106.3140
Low102.0910101.1320
Average103.2671103.4853
Change0.62%0.96%
1 TMT to HUF stats

The performance of TMT to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 104.9660 and a 30 day low of 102.0910. This means the 30 day average was 103.2671. The change for TMT to HUF was 0.62.

The performance of TMT to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 106.3140 and a 90 day low of 101.1320. This means the 90 day average was 103.4853. The change for TMT to HUF was 0.96.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3731.5131.6760.93721.053
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1681.7751.9651.09924.692
1 USD0.9170.782183.7711.3871.5360.85919.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Hungarian Forint
1 TMT104.09900 HUF
5 TMT520.49500 HUF
10 TMT1,040.99000 HUF
20 TMT2,081.98000 HUF
50 TMT5,204.95000 HUF
100 TMT10,409.90000 HUF
250 TMT26,024.75000 HUF
500 TMT52,049.50000 HUF
1000 TMT104,099.00000 HUF
2000 TMT208,198.00000 HUF
5000 TMT520,495.00000 HUF
10000 TMT1,040,990.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Turkmenistani Manat
2000 HUF19.21256 TMT
5000 HUF48.03140 TMT
10000 HUF96.06280 TMT
15000 HUF144.09420 TMT
20000 HUF192.12560 TMT
30000 HUF288.18840 TMT
40000 HUF384.25120 TMT
50000 HUF480.31400 TMT
60000 HUF576.37680 TMT
100000 HUF960.62800 TMT
150000 HUF1,440.94200 TMT
200000 HUF1,921.25600 TMT