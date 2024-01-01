Turkmenistani manats to Hungarian forints today
Convert TMT to HUF at the real exchange rate
|1 TMT to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|104.9660
|106.3140
|Low
|102.0910
|101.1320
|Average
|103.2671
|103.4853
|Change
|0.62%
|0.96%
|View full history
1 TMT to HUF stats
The performance of TMT to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 104.9660 and a 30 day low of 102.0910. This means the 30 day average was 103.2671. The change for TMT to HUF was 0.62.
The performance of TMT to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 106.3140 and a 90 day low of 101.1320. This means the 90 day average was 103.4853. The change for TMT to HUF was 0.96.
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Hungarian Forint
|1 TMT
|104.09900 HUF
|5 TMT
|520.49500 HUF
|10 TMT
|1,040.99000 HUF
|20 TMT
|2,081.98000 HUF
|50 TMT
|5,204.95000 HUF
|100 TMT
|10,409.90000 HUF
|250 TMT
|26,024.75000 HUF
|500 TMT
|52,049.50000 HUF
|1000 TMT
|104,099.00000 HUF
|2000 TMT
|208,198.00000 HUF
|5000 TMT
|520,495.00000 HUF
|10000 TMT
|1,040,990.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Turkmenistani Manat
|2000 HUF
|19.21256 TMT
|5000 HUF
|48.03140 TMT
|10000 HUF
|96.06280 TMT
|15000 HUF
|144.09420 TMT
|20000 HUF
|192.12560 TMT
|30000 HUF
|288.18840 TMT
|40000 HUF
|384.25120 TMT
|50000 HUF
|480.31400 TMT
|60000 HUF
|576.37680 TMT
|100000 HUF
|960.62800 TMT
|150000 HUF
|1,440.94200 TMT
|200000 HUF
|1,921.25600 TMT