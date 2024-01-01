5,000 Hungarian forints to Turkmenistani manats
Convert HUF to TMT at the real exchange rate
HUF to TMT conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00898 TMT
0
|1 HUF to TMT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0094
|0.0100
|Low
|0.0090
|0.0090
|Average
|0.0092
|0.0096
|Change
|-4.72%
|-9.11%
|View full history
1 HUF to TMT stats
The performance of HUF to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0090. This means the 30 day average was 0.0092. The change for HUF to TMT was -4.72.
The performance of HUF to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0100 and a 90 day low of 0.0090. This means the 90 day average was 0.0096. The change for HUF to TMT was -9.11.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Turkmenistani manats
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Turkmenistani Manat
|2000 HUF
|17.96936 TMT
|5000 HUF
|44.92340 TMT
|10000 HUF
|89.84680 TMT
|15000 HUF
|134.77020 TMT
|20000 HUF
|179.69360 TMT
|30000 HUF
|269.54040 TMT
|40000 HUF
|359.38720 TMT
|50000 HUF
|449.23400 TMT
|60000 HUF
|539.08080 TMT
|100000 HUF
|898.46800 TMT
|150000 HUF
|1,347.70200 TMT
|200000 HUF
|1,796.93600 TMT
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Hungarian Forint
|1 TMT
|111.30100 HUF
|5 TMT
|556.50500 HUF
|10 TMT
|1,113.01000 HUF
|20 TMT
|2,226.02000 HUF
|50 TMT
|5,565.05000 HUF
|100 TMT
|11,130.10000 HUF
|250 TMT
|27,825.25000 HUF
|500 TMT
|55,650.50000 HUF
|1000 TMT
|111,301.00000 HUF
|2000 TMT
|222,602.00000 HUF
|5000 TMT
|556,505.00000 HUF
|10000 TMT
|1,113,010.00000 HUF