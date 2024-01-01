5,000 Hungarian forints to Turkmenistani manats

Convert HUF to TMT at the real exchange rate

5,000 huf
49.03 tmt

Ft1.000 HUF = T0.009806 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:30
HUF to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TMT
1 HUF to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01000.0100
Low0.00960.0094
Average0.00980.0097
Change2.19%0.66%
View full history

1 HUF to TMT stats

The performance of HUF to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0100 and a 30 day low of 0.0096. This means the 30 day average was 0.0098. The change for HUF to TMT was 2.19.

The performance of HUF to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0100 and a 90 day low of 0.0094. This means the 90 day average was 0.0097. The change for HUF to TMT was 0.66.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9060.7641.3551.30917.96183.9631.488
1 EUR1.10410.8431.4961.44519.82992.6951.643
1 GBP1.311.18611.7741.71423.523109.9621.949
1 CAD0.7380.6690.56410.96613.25961.9811.098

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Turkmenistani Manat
2000 HUF19.61122 TMT
5000 HUF49.02805 TMT
10000 HUF98.05610 TMT
15000 HUF147.08415 TMT
20000 HUF196.11220 TMT
30000 HUF294.16830 TMT
40000 HUF392.22440 TMT
50000 HUF490.28050 TMT
60000 HUF588.33660 TMT
100000 HUF980.56100 TMT
150000 HUF1,470.84150 TMT
200000 HUF1,961.12200 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Hungarian Forint
1 TMT101.98200 HUF
5 TMT509.91000 HUF
10 TMT1,019.82000 HUF
20 TMT2,039.64000 HUF
50 TMT5,099.10000 HUF
100 TMT10,198.20000 HUF
250 TMT25,495.50000 HUF
500 TMT50,991.00000 HUF
1000 TMT101,982.00000 HUF
2000 TMT203,964.00000 HUF
5000 TMT509,910.00000 HUF
10000 TMT1,019,820.00000 HUF