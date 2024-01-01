Turkmenistani manats to Thai bahts today

Convert TMT to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
10,111.40 thb

T1.000 TMT = ฿10.11 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:16
We can't send money between these currencies

TMT to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.418610.5610
Low10.091410.0914
Average10.310310.4206
Change-2.95%-3.73%
View full history

1 TMT to THB stats

The performance of TMT to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4186 and a 30 day low of 10.0914. This means the 30 day average was 10.3103. The change for TMT to THB was -2.95.

The performance of TMT to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5610 and a 90 day low of 10.0914. This means the 90 day average was 10.4206. The change for TMT to THB was -3.73.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3781.5131.6760.93721.056
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1771.7751.9651.09824.696
1 USD0.9170.782183.7681.3871.5360.85919.302
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Thai Baht
1 TMT10.11140 THB
5 TMT50.55700 THB
10 TMT101.11400 THB
20 TMT202.22800 THB
50 TMT505.57000 THB
100 TMT1,011.14000 THB
250 TMT2,527.85000 THB
500 TMT5,055.70000 THB
1000 TMT10,111.40000 THB
2000 TMT20,222.80000 THB
5000 TMT50,557.00000 THB
10000 TMT101,114.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Turkmenistani Manat
1 THB0.09890 TMT
5 THB0.49449 TMT
10 THB0.98898 TMT
20 THB1.97796 TMT
50 THB4.94490 TMT
100 THB9.88980 TMT
250 THB24.72450 TMT
500 THB49.44900 TMT
1000 THB98.89800 TMT
2000 THB197.79600 TMT
5000 THB494.49000 TMT
10000 THB988.98000 TMT