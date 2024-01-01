Turkmenistani manats to Thai bahts today
Convert TMT to THB at the real exchange rate
|1 TMT to THB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|10.4186
|10.5610
|Low
|10.0914
|10.0914
|Average
|10.3103
|10.4206
|Change
|-2.95%
|-3.73%
|View full history
1 TMT to THB stats
The performance of TMT to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4186 and a 30 day low of 10.0914. This means the 30 day average was 10.3103. The change for TMT to THB was -2.95.
The performance of TMT to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5610 and a 90 day low of 10.0914. This means the 90 day average was 10.4206. The change for TMT to THB was -3.73.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Thai Baht
|1 TMT
|10.11140 THB
|5 TMT
|50.55700 THB
|10 TMT
|101.11400 THB
|20 TMT
|202.22800 THB
|50 TMT
|505.57000 THB
|100 TMT
|1,011.14000 THB
|250 TMT
|2,527.85000 THB
|500 TMT
|5,055.70000 THB
|1000 TMT
|10,111.40000 THB
|2000 TMT
|20,222.80000 THB
|5000 TMT
|50,557.00000 THB
|10000 TMT
|101,114.00000 THB