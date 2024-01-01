Turkmenistani manats to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert TMT to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
33,542.90 bdt

T1.000 TMT = Tk33.54 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.571433.5714
Low33.532631.3094
Average33.554433.4408
Change0.03%7.01%
View full history

1 TMT to BDT stats

The performance of TMT to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.5714 and a 30 day low of 33.5326. This means the 30 day average was 33.5544. The change for TMT to BDT was 0.03.

The performance of TMT to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.5714 and a 90 day low of 31.3094. This means the 90 day average was 33.4408. The change for TMT to BDT was 7.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.371.5131.6760.93721.06
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1651.7741.9651.09924.7
1 USD0.9170.782183.7681.3871.5360.85919.308
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TMT33.54290 BDT
5 TMT167.71450 BDT
10 TMT335.42900 BDT
20 TMT670.85800 BDT
50 TMT1,677.14500 BDT
100 TMT3,354.29000 BDT
250 TMT8,385.72500 BDT
500 TMT16,771.45000 BDT
1000 TMT33,542.90000 BDT
2000 TMT67,085.80000 BDT
5000 TMT167,714.50000 BDT
10000 TMT335,429.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BDT0.02981 TMT
5 BDT0.14906 TMT
10 BDT0.29813 TMT
20 BDT0.59625 TMT
50 BDT1.49063 TMT
100 BDT2.98126 TMT
250 BDT7.45315 TMT
500 BDT14.90630 TMT
1000 BDT29.81260 TMT
2000 BDT59.62520 TMT
5000 BDT149.06300 TMT
10000 BDT298.12600 TMT