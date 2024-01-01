500 Bangladeshi takas to Turkmenistani manats

Convert BDT to TMT at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = T0.02929 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TMT
1 BDT to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02930.0294
Low0.02930.0293
Average0.02930.0293
Change-0.03%-0.31%
View full history

1 BDT to TMT stats

The performance of BDT to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0293 and a 30 day low of 0.0293. This means the 30 day average was 0.0293. The change for BDT to TMT was -0.03.

The performance of BDT to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0294 and a 90 day low of 0.0293. This means the 90 day average was 0.0293. The change for BDT to TMT was -0.31.

Track market ratesView BDT to TMT chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9451.53558.8560.79184.4211.3997.24
1 EUR1.05911.62562.3140.83789.3811.4817.665
1 AUD0.6510.615138.3360.51554.9880.9114.716
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BDT0.02929 TMT
5 BDT0.14644 TMT
10 BDT0.29287 TMT
20 BDT0.58574 TMT
50 BDT1.46436 TMT
100 BDT2.92872 TMT
250 BDT7.32180 TMT
500 BDT14.64360 TMT
1000 BDT29.28720 TMT
2000 BDT58.57440 TMT
5000 BDT146.43600 TMT
10000 BDT292.87200 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TMT34.14460 BDT
5 TMT170.72300 BDT
10 TMT341.44600 BDT
20 TMT682.89200 BDT
50 TMT1,707.23000 BDT
100 TMT3,414.46000 BDT
250 TMT8,536.15000 BDT
500 TMT17,072.30000 BDT
1000 TMT34,144.60000 BDT
2000 TMT68,289.20000 BDT
5000 TMT170,723.00000 BDT
10000 TMT341,446.00000 BDT