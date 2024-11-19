Bangladeshi taka to Turkmenistani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Turkmenistani manats is currently 0.029 today, reflecting a 0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.036% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Turkmenistani manats has fluctuated between a high of 0.029 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.029 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.417% decrease in value.