Turkmenistani manats to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert TMT to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
2,230.46 hkd

T1.000 TMT = $2.230 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:08
TMT to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.23262.2345
Low2.23042.2282
Average2.23122.2315
Change-0.08%-0.15%
1 TMT to HKD stats

The performance of TMT to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2326 and a 30 day low of 2.2304. This means the 30 day average was 2.2312. The change for TMT to HKD was -0.08.

The performance of TMT to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2345 and a 90 day low of 2.2282. This means the 90 day average was 2.2315. The change for TMT to HKD was -0.15.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TMT2.23046 HKD
5 TMT11.15230 HKD
10 TMT22.30460 HKD
20 TMT44.60920 HKD
50 TMT111.52300 HKD
100 TMT223.04600 HKD
250 TMT557.61500 HKD
500 TMT1,115.23000 HKD
1000 TMT2,230.46000 HKD
2000 TMT4,460.92000 HKD
5000 TMT11,152.30000 HKD
10000 TMT22,304.60000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
100 HKD44.83390 TMT
200 HKD89.66780 TMT
300 HKD134.50170 TMT
500 HKD224.16950 TMT
1000 HKD448.33900 TMT
2000 HKD896.67800 TMT
2500 HKD1,120.84750 TMT
3000 HKD1,345.01700 TMT
4000 HKD1,793.35600 TMT
5000 HKD2,241.69500 TMT
10000 HKD4,483.39000 TMT
20000 HKD8,966.78000 TMT