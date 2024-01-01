Turkmenistani manats to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert TMT to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
87.314 kwd

T1.000 TMT = ك0.08731 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
We can't send money between these currencies

TMT to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08750.0879
Low0.08710.0871
Average0.08740.0876
Change-0.19%-0.61%
1 TMT to KWD stats

The performance of TMT to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0875 and a 30 day low of 0.0871. This means the 30 day average was 0.0874. The change for TMT to KWD was -0.19.

The performance of TMT to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0879 and a 90 day low of 0.0871. This means the 90 day average was 0.0876. The change for TMT to KWD was -0.61.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3751.5131.6760.93721.054
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1771.7751.9651.09924.695
1 USD0.9170.782183.7651.3871.5360.85919.3
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TMT0.08731 KWD
5 TMT0.43657 KWD
10 TMT0.87314 KWD
20 TMT1.74629 KWD
50 TMT4.36572 KWD
100 TMT8.73143 KWD
250 TMT21.82858 KWD
500 TMT43.65715 KWD
1000 TMT87.31430 KWD
2000 TMT174.62860 KWD
5000 TMT436.57150 KWD
10000 TMT873.14300 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KWD11.45290 TMT
5 KWD57.26450 TMT
10 KWD114.52900 TMT
20 KWD229.05800 TMT
50 KWD572.64500 TMT
100 KWD1,145.29000 TMT
250 KWD2,863.22500 TMT
500 KWD5,726.45000 TMT
1000 KWD11,452.90000 TMT
2000 KWD22,905.80000 TMT
5000 KWD57,264.50000 TMT
10000 KWD114,529.00000 TMT