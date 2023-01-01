2000 Turkmenistani manats to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert TMT to KWD at the real exchange rate

2000 tmt
176.973 kwd

1.00000 TMT = 0.08849 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TMT to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.864951.051587.56941.443871.65970.9630518.8737
1GBP1.1561411.21585101.2571.669541.919111.1134221.8237
1USD0.9510.82247183.28051.373151.578410.915717.9493
1INR0.01141950.00987590.012007610.01648830.01895290.01099540.215528

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TMT0.08849 KWD
5 TMT0.44243 KWD
10 TMT0.88486 KWD
20 TMT1.76973 KWD
50 TMT4.42432 KWD
100 TMT8.84864 KWD
250 TMT22.12160 KWD
500 TMT44.24320 KWD
1000 TMT88.48640 KWD
2000 TMT176.97280 KWD
5000 TMT442.43200 KWD
10000 TMT884.86400 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KWD11.30120 TMT
5 KWD56.50600 TMT
10 KWD113.01200 TMT
20 KWD226.02400 TMT
50 KWD565.06000 TMT
100 KWD1130.12000 TMT
250 KWD2825.30000 TMT
500 KWD5650.60000 TMT
1000 KWD11301.20000 TMT
2000 KWD22602.40000 TMT
5000 KWD56506.00000 TMT
10000 KWD113012.00000 TMT