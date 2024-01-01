1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Turkmenistani manats
Convert KWD to TMT at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Turkmenistani manats
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
|1 KWD
|11.36470 TMT
|5 KWD
|56.82350 TMT
|10 KWD
|113.64700 TMT
|20 KWD
|227.29400 TMT
|50 KWD
|568.23500 TMT
|100 KWD
|1136.47000 TMT
|250 KWD
|2841.17500 TMT
|500 KWD
|5682.35000 TMT
|1000 KWD
|11364.70000 TMT
|2000 KWD
|22729.40000 TMT
|5000 KWD
|56823.50000 TMT
|10000 KWD
|113647.00000 TMT