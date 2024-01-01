1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Turkmenistani manats

Convert KWD to TMT at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = T11.41 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TMT
1 KWD to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.475411.4784
Low11.410311.4103
Average11.434511.4482
Change-0.51%-0.25%
View full history

1 KWD to TMT stats

The performance of KWD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.4754 and a 30 day low of 11.4103. This means the 30 day average was 11.4345. The change for KWD to TMT was -0.51.

The performance of KWD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.4784 and a 90 day low of 11.4103. This means the 90 day average was 11.4482. The change for KWD to TMT was -0.25.

Track market ratesView KWD to TMT chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0490.92717.7921.5081.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.350.044
1 EUR1.07890.63119.1851.6261.7971,844.293.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7240.05210.0850.09496.1340.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KWD11.41460 TMT
5 KWD57.07300 TMT
10 KWD114.14600 TMT
20 KWD228.29200 TMT
50 KWD570.73000 TMT
100 KWD1,141.46000 TMT
250 KWD2,853.65000 TMT
500 KWD5,707.30000 TMT
1000 KWD11,414.60000 TMT
2000 KWD22,829.20000 TMT
5000 KWD57,073.00000 TMT
10000 KWD114,146.00000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TMT0.08761 KWD
5 TMT0.43804 KWD
10 TMT0.87607 KWD
20 TMT1.75214 KWD
50 TMT4.38036 KWD
100 TMT8.76071 KWD
250 TMT21.90177 KWD
500 TMT43.80355 KWD
1000 TMT87.60710 KWD
2000 TMT175.21420 KWD
5000 TMT438.03550 KWD
10000 TMT876.07100 KWD