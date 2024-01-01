Turkmenistani manats to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert TMT to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
2,814 mad

T1.000 TMT = د.م.2.814 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.83942.8687
Low2.80272.8027
Average2.81642.8362
Change-0.31%-1.87%
View full history

1 TMT to MAD stats

The performance of TMT to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8394 and a 30 day low of 2.8027. This means the 30 day average was 2.8164. The change for TMT to MAD was -0.31.

The performance of TMT to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8687 and a 90 day low of 2.8027. This means the 90 day average was 2.8362. The change for TMT to MAD was -1.87.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3751.5131.6760.93721.054
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1771.7751.9651.09924.695
1 USD0.9170.782183.7651.3871.5360.85919.3
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Moroccan Dirham
1 TMT2.81400 MAD
5 TMT14.07000 MAD
10 TMT28.14000 MAD
20 TMT56.28000 MAD
50 TMT140.70000 MAD
100 TMT281.40000 MAD
250 TMT703.50000 MAD
500 TMT1,407.00000 MAD
1000 TMT2,814.00000 MAD
2000 TMT5,628.00000 MAD
5000 TMT14,070.00000 MAD
10000 TMT28,140.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Turkmenistani Manat
1 MAD0.35537 TMT
5 MAD1.77683 TMT
10 MAD3.55366 TMT
20 MAD7.10732 TMT
50 MAD17.76830 TMT
100 MAD35.53660 TMT
250 MAD88.84150 TMT
500 MAD177.68300 TMT
1000 MAD355.36600 TMT
2000 MAD710.73200 TMT
5000 MAD1,776.83000 TMT
10000 MAD3,553.66000 TMT