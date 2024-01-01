20 Moroccan dirhams to Turkmenistani manats

Convert MAD to TMT at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = T0.3503 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:18
MAD to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TMT
1 MAD to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35750.3632
Low0.34960.3496
Average0.35360.3571
Change-0.88%-3.18%
1 MAD to TMT stats

The performance of MAD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3575 and a 30 day low of 0.3496. This means the 30 day average was 0.3536. The change for MAD to TMT was -0.88.

The performance of MAD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3632 and a 90 day low of 0.3496. This means the 90 day average was 0.3571. The change for MAD to TMT was -3.18.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Turkmenistani Manat
1 MAD0.35034 TMT
5 MAD1.75168 TMT
10 MAD3.50335 TMT
20 MAD7.00670 TMT
50 MAD17.51675 TMT
100 MAD35.03350 TMT
250 MAD87.58375 TMT
500 MAD175.16750 TMT
1000 MAD350.33500 TMT
2000 MAD700.67000 TMT
5000 MAD1,751.67500 TMT
10000 MAD3,503.35000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Moroccan Dirham
1 TMT2.85441 MAD
5 TMT14.27205 MAD
10 TMT28.54410 MAD
20 TMT57.08820 MAD
50 TMT142.72050 MAD
100 TMT285.44100 MAD
250 TMT713.60250 MAD
500 TMT1,427.20500 MAD
1000 TMT2,854.41000 MAD
2000 TMT5,708.82000 MAD
5000 TMT14,272.05000 MAD
10000 TMT28,544.10000 MAD