Turkmenistani manats to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert TMT to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
171,800 xof

T1.000 TMT = CFA171.8 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High173.7730175.4900
Low171.3060171.3060
Average172.5121173.3215
Change-0.64%-1.30%
View full history

1 TMT to XOF stats

The performance of TMT to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 173.7730 and a 30 day low of 171.3060. This means the 30 day average was 172.5121. The change for TMT to XOF was -0.64.

The performance of TMT to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 175.4900 and a 90 day low of 171.3060. This means the 90 day average was 173.3215. The change for TMT to XOF was -1.30.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3821.5131.6750.93721.058
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1811.7751.9641.09924.698
1 USD0.9170.782183.7681.3871.5350.85919.303
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TMT171.80000 XOF
5 TMT859.00000 XOF
10 TMT1,718.00000 XOF
20 TMT3,436.00000 XOF
50 TMT8,590.00000 XOF
100 TMT17,180.00000 XOF
250 TMT42,950.00000 XOF
500 TMT85,900.00000 XOF
1000 TMT171,800.00000 XOF
2000 TMT343,600.00000 XOF
5000 TMT859,000.00000 XOF
10000 TMT1,718,000.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Turkmenistani Manat
1 XOF0.00582 TMT
5 XOF0.02910 TMT
10 XOF0.05821 TMT
20 XOF0.11641 TMT
50 XOF0.29104 TMT
100 XOF0.58207 TMT
250 XOF1.45518 TMT
500 XOF2.91036 TMT
1000 XOF5.82073 TMT
2000 XOF11.64146 TMT
5000 XOF29.10365 TMT
10000 XOF58.20730 TMT