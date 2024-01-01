Turkmenistani manats to Jordanian dinars today

Convert TMT to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
202.514 jod

T1.000 TMT = JD0.2025 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TMT to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20260.2026
Low0.20250.2025
Average0.20250.2025
Change0.01%-0.01%
1 TMT to JOD stats

The performance of TMT to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2026 and a 30 day low of 0.2025. This means the 30 day average was 0.2025. The change for TMT to JOD was 0.01.

The performance of TMT to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2026 and a 90 day low of 0.2025. This means the 90 day average was 0.2025. The change for TMT to JOD was -0.01.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3721.5131.6760.93721.055
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1661.7751.9661.09924.694
1 USD0.9170.782183.771.3871.5370.85919.303
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Jordanian Dinar
1 TMT0.20251 JOD
5 TMT1.01257 JOD
10 TMT2.02514 JOD
20 TMT4.05028 JOD
50 TMT10.12570 JOD
100 TMT20.25140 JOD
250 TMT50.62850 JOD
500 TMT101.25700 JOD
1000 TMT202.51400 JOD
2000 TMT405.02800 JOD
5000 TMT1,012.57000 JOD
10000 TMT2,025.14000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 JOD4.93792 TMT
5 JOD24.68960 TMT
10 JOD49.37920 TMT
20 JOD98.75840 TMT
50 JOD246.89600 TMT
100 JOD493.79200 TMT
250 JOD1,234.48000 TMT
500 JOD2,468.96000 TMT
1000 JOD4,937.92000 TMT
2000 JOD9,875.84000 TMT
5000 JOD24,689.60000 TMT
10000 JOD49,379.20000 TMT