Turkmenistani manats to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert TMT to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
149,594 crc

T1.000 TMT = ₡149.6 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TMT to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High152.5860152.5860
Low149.2200145.2770
Average150.6768149.4131
Change-1.96%2.97%
1 TMT to CRC stats

The performance of TMT to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 152.5860 and a 30 day low of 149.2200. This means the 30 day average was 150.6768. The change for TMT to CRC was -1.96.

The performance of TMT to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 152.5860 and a 90 day low of 145.2770. This means the 90 day average was 149.4131. The change for TMT to CRC was 2.97.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3831.5131.6760.93721.052
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1791.7741.9651.09924.691
1 USD0.9170.782183.781.3871.5360.85919.3
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Costa Rican Colón
1 TMT149.59400 CRC
5 TMT747.97000 CRC
10 TMT1,495.94000 CRC
20 TMT2,991.88000 CRC
50 TMT7,479.70000 CRC
100 TMT14,959.40000 CRC
250 TMT37,398.50000 CRC
500 TMT74,797.00000 CRC
1000 TMT149,594.00000 CRC
2000 TMT299,188.00000 CRC
5000 TMT747,970.00000 CRC
10000 TMT1,495,940.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CRC0.00668 TMT
5 CRC0.03342 TMT
10 CRC0.06685 TMT
20 CRC0.13370 TMT
50 CRC0.33424 TMT
100 CRC0.66847 TMT
250 CRC1.67119 TMT
500 CRC3.34237 TMT
1000 CRC6.68475 TMT
2000 CRC13.36950 TMT
5000 CRC33.42375 TMT
10000 CRC66.84750 TMT