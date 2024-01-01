500 Costa Rican colóns to Turkmenistani manats

Convert CRC to TMT at the real exchange rate

500 crc
3.39 tmt

1.00000 CRC = 0.00678 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CRC0.00678 TMT
5 CRC0.03389 TMT
10 CRC0.06779 TMT
20 CRC0.13557 TMT
50 CRC0.33894 TMT
100 CRC0.67787 TMT
250 CRC1.69468 TMT
500 CRC3.38937 TMT
1000 CRC6.77874 TMT
2000 CRC13.55748 TMT
5000 CRC33.89370 TMT
10000 CRC67.78740 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Costa Rican Colón
1 TMT147.52000 CRC
5 TMT737.60000 CRC
10 TMT1475.20000 CRC
20 TMT2950.40000 CRC
50 TMT7376.00000 CRC
100 TMT14752.00000 CRC
250 TMT36880.00000 CRC
500 TMT73760.00000 CRC
1000 TMT147520.00000 CRC
2000 TMT295040.00000 CRC
5000 TMT737600.00000 CRC
10000 TMT1475200.00000 CRC