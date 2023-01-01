250 Turkmenistani manats to Costa Rican colóns

Convert TMT to CRC at the real exchange rate

250 tmt
38,105.25 crc

1.00000 TMT = 152.42100 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TMT to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865051.051987.60281.444471.659930.9631518.8579
1GBP1.15611.2159101.2611.669671.918731.113421.798
1USD0.950650.822436183.28051.37321.578030.915717.9275
1INR0.01141520.009875490.012007610.01648890.01894840.01099540.215266

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Costa Rican Colón
1 TMT152.42100 CRC
5 TMT762.10500 CRC
10 TMT1524.21000 CRC
20 TMT3048.42000 CRC
50 TMT7621.05000 CRC
100 TMT15242.10000 CRC
250 TMT38105.25000 CRC
500 TMT76210.50000 CRC
1000 TMT152421.00000 CRC
2000 TMT304842.00000 CRC
5000 TMT762105.00000 CRC
10000 TMT1524210.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CRC0.00656 TMT
5 CRC0.03280 TMT
10 CRC0.06561 TMT
20 CRC0.13122 TMT
50 CRC0.32804 TMT
100 CRC0.65608 TMT
250 CRC1.64019 TMT
500 CRC3.28038 TMT
1000 CRC6.56076 TMT
2000 CRC13.12152 TMT
5000 CRC32.80380 TMT
10000 CRC65.60760 TMT