Turkmenistani manats to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert TMT to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
135,760 kzt

T1.000 TMT = ₸135.8 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TMT to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High137.1500137.1500
Low135.2170125.6860
Average135.9077131.3314
Change-0.88%8.02%
1 TMT to KZT stats

The performance of TMT to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 137.1500 and a 30 day low of 135.2170. This means the 30 day average was 135.9077. The change for TMT to KZT was -0.88.

The performance of TMT to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 137.1500 and a 90 day low of 125.6860. This means the 90 day average was 131.3314. The change for TMT to KZT was 8.02.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TMT135.76000 KZT
5 TMT678.80000 KZT
10 TMT1,357.60000 KZT
20 TMT2,715.20000 KZT
50 TMT6,788.00000 KZT
100 TMT13,576.00000 KZT
250 TMT33,940.00000 KZT
500 TMT67,880.00000 KZT
1000 TMT135,760.00000 KZT
2000 TMT271,520.00000 KZT
5000 TMT678,800.00000 KZT
10000 TMT1,357,600.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KZT0.00737 TMT
5 KZT0.03683 TMT
10 KZT0.07366 TMT
20 KZT0.14732 TMT
50 KZT0.36830 TMT
100 KZT0.73659 TMT
250 KZT1.84148 TMT
500 KZT3.68297 TMT
1000 KZT7.36594 TMT
2000 KZT14.73188 TMT
5000 KZT36.82970 TMT
10000 KZT73.65940 TMT