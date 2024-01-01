20 Kazakhstani tenges to Turkmenistani manats

20 kzt
0.16 tmt

1.00000 KZT = 0.00778 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KZT0.00778 TMT
5 KZT0.03892 TMT
10 KZT0.07784 TMT
20 KZT0.15568 TMT
50 KZT0.38920 TMT
100 KZT0.77841 TMT
250 KZT1.94602 TMT
500 KZT3.89204 TMT
1000 KZT7.78409 TMT
2000 KZT15.56818 TMT
5000 KZT38.92045 TMT
10000 KZT77.84090 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TMT128.46700 KZT
5 TMT642.33500 KZT
10 TMT1284.67000 KZT
20 TMT2569.34000 KZT
50 TMT6423.35000 KZT
100 TMT12846.70000 KZT
250 TMT32116.75000 KZT
500 TMT64233.50000 KZT
1000 TMT128467.00000 KZT
2000 TMT256934.00000 KZT
5000 TMT642335.00000 KZT
10000 TMT1284670.00000 KZT