5 Turkmenistani manats to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert TMT to KZT at the real exchange rate

5 tmt
682.76 kzt

1.00000 TMT = 136.55200 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TMT to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86491.051387.55281.444281.66030.96318.8803
1GBP1.156211.21545101.2231.669791.919541.1134221.8283
1USD0.95120.822741183.28051.37381.579280.91617.959
1INR0.01142170.009879150.012007610.01649610.01896340.0109990.215645

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TMT136.55200 KZT
5 TMT682.76000 KZT
10 TMT1365.52000 KZT
20 TMT2731.04000 KZT
50 TMT6827.60000 KZT
100 TMT13655.20000 KZT
250 TMT34138.00000 KZT
500 TMT68276.00000 KZT
1000 TMT136552.00000 KZT
2000 TMT273104.00000 KZT
5000 TMT682760.00000 KZT
10000 TMT1365520.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KZT0.00732 TMT
5 KZT0.03662 TMT
10 KZT0.07323 TMT
20 KZT0.14646 TMT
50 KZT0.36616 TMT
100 KZT0.73232 TMT
250 KZT1.83080 TMT
500 KZT3.66161 TMT
1000 KZT7.32321 TMT
2000 KZT14.64642 TMT
5000 KZT36.61605 TMT
10000 KZT73.23210 TMT