Turkmenistani manats to Bulgarian levs

Convert TMT to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
512.10 bgn

T1.000 TMT = лв0.5121 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate
TMT to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51810.5232
Low0.51090.5109
Average0.51440.5168
Change-0.68%-1.50%
1 TMT to BGN stats

The performance of TMT to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5181 and a 30 day low of 0.5109. This means the 30 day average was 0.5144. The change for TMT to BGN was -0.68.

The performance of TMT to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5232 and a 90 day low of 0.5109. This means the 90 day average was 0.5168. The change for TMT to BGN was -1.50.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Bulgarian levs

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to BGN rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 TMT0.51210 BGN
5 TMT2.56050 BGN
10 TMT5.12100 BGN
20 TMT10.24200 BGN
50 TMT25.60500 BGN
100 TMT51.21000 BGN
250 TMT128.02500 BGN
500 TMT256.05000 BGN
1000 TMT512.10000 BGN
2000 TMT1,024.20000 BGN
5000 TMT2,560.50000 BGN
10000 TMT5,121.00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BGN1.95274 TMT
5 BGN9.76370 TMT
10 BGN19.52740 TMT
20 BGN39.05480 TMT
50 BGN97.63700 TMT
100 BGN195.27400 TMT
250 BGN488.18500 TMT
500 BGN976.37000 TMT
1000 BGN1,952.74000 TMT
2000 BGN3,905.48000 TMT
5000 BGN9,763.70000 TMT
10000 BGN19,527.40000 TMT