1 Bulgarian lev to Turkmenistani manats

Convert BGN to TMT at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = T1.893 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
BGN to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TMT
1 BGN to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95572.0026
Low1.88401.8840
Average1.92321.9607
Change-2.64%-5.15%
1 BGN to TMT stats

The performance of BGN to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9557 and a 30 day low of 1.8840. This means the 30 day average was 1.9232. The change for BGN to TMT was -2.64.

The performance of BGN to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0026 and a 90 day low of 1.8840. This means the 90 day average was 1.9607. The change for BGN to TMT was -5.15.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9461.6951.3981.5341.3390.7918.071
1 EUR1.05711.7921.4781.6221.4160.83519.109
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.661
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.926

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BGN1.89302 TMT
5 BGN9.46510 TMT
10 BGN18.93020 TMT
20 BGN37.86040 TMT
50 BGN94.65100 TMT
100 BGN189.30200 TMT
250 BGN473.25500 TMT
500 BGN946.51000 TMT
1000 BGN1,893.02000 TMT
2000 BGN3,786.04000 TMT
5000 BGN9,465.10000 TMT
10000 BGN18,930.20000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 TMT0.52826 BGN
5 TMT2.64129 BGN
10 TMT5.28257 BGN
20 TMT10.56514 BGN
50 TMT26.41285 BGN
100 TMT52.82570 BGN
250 TMT132.06425 BGN
500 TMT264.12850 BGN
1000 TMT528.25700 BGN
2000 TMT1,056.51400 BGN
5000 TMT2,641.28500 BGN
10000 TMT5,282.57000 BGN