1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Turkmenistani manats

Convert BGN to TMT at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = T1.893 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
BGN to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TMT
1 BGN to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95572.0026
Low1.88401.8840
Average1.92321.9607
Change-2.64%-5.15%
1 BGN to TMT stats

The performance of BGN to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9557 and a 30 day low of 1.8840. This means the 30 day average was 1.9232. The change for BGN to TMT was -2.64.

The performance of BGN to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0026 and a 90 day low of 1.8840. This means the 90 day average was 1.9607. The change for BGN to TMT was -5.15.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BGN1.89297 TMT
5 BGN9.46485 TMT
10 BGN18.92970 TMT
20 BGN37.85940 TMT
50 BGN94.64850 TMT
100 BGN189.29700 TMT
250 BGN473.24250 TMT
500 BGN946.48500 TMT
1000 BGN1,892.97000 TMT
2000 BGN3,785.94000 TMT
5000 BGN9,464.85000 TMT
10000 BGN18,929.70000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 TMT0.52827 BGN
5 TMT2.64136 BGN
10 TMT5.28271 BGN
20 TMT10.56542 BGN
50 TMT26.41355 BGN
100 TMT52.82710 BGN
250 TMT132.06775 BGN
500 TMT264.13550 BGN
1000 TMT528.27100 BGN
2000 TMT1,056.54200 BGN
5000 TMT2,641.35500 BGN
10000 TMT5,282.71000 BGN