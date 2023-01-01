1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Bulgarian levs

Convert TMT to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
531.95 bgn

1.00000 TMT = 0.53195 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:10 UTC
TMT to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 TMT0.53195 BGN
5 TMT2.65973 BGN
10 TMT5.31946 BGN
20 TMT10.63892 BGN
50 TMT26.59730 BGN
100 TMT53.19460 BGN
250 TMT132.98650 BGN
500 TMT265.97300 BGN
1000 TMT531.94600 BGN
2000 TMT1063.89200 BGN
5000 TMT2659.73000 BGN
10000 TMT5319.46000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BGN1.87989 TMT
5 BGN9.39945 TMT
10 BGN18.79890 TMT
20 BGN37.59780 TMT
50 BGN93.99450 TMT
100 BGN187.98900 TMT
250 BGN469.97250 TMT
500 BGN939.94500 TMT
1000 BGN1879.89000 TMT
2000 BGN3759.78000 TMT
5000 BGN9399.45000 TMT
10000 BGN18798.90000 TMT