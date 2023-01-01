2000 Turkmenistani manats to Bulgarian levs

Convert TMT to BGN at the real exchange rate

2,000 tmt
1,064.21 bgn

1.00000 TMT = 0.53210 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TMT to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.051787.58611.444881.660010.963518.8849
1GBP1.1554711.2152101.2021.66951.918081.1132921.8207
1USD0.950850.82291183.28051.373851.578410.916117.9565
1INR0.01141730.009881180.012007610.01649670.01895290.01100020.215615

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 TMT0.53210 BGN
5 TMT2.66052 BGN
10 TMT5.32103 BGN
20 TMT10.64206 BGN
50 TMT26.60515 BGN
100 TMT53.21030 BGN
250 TMT133.02575 BGN
500 TMT266.05150 BGN
1000 TMT532.10300 BGN
2000 TMT1064.20600 BGN
5000 TMT2660.51500 BGN
10000 TMT5321.03000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BGN1.87934 TMT
5 BGN9.39670 TMT
10 BGN18.79340 TMT
20 BGN37.58680 TMT
50 BGN93.96700 TMT
100 BGN187.93400 TMT
250 BGN469.83500 TMT
500 BGN939.67000 TMT
1000 BGN1879.34000 TMT
2000 BGN3758.68000 TMT
5000 BGN9396.70000 TMT
10000 BGN18793.40000 TMT