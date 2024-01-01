Turkmenistani manats to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert TMT to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
86,210 lkr

T1.000 TMT = Sr86.21 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High86.912987.3100
Low86.210085.0086
Average86.576786.4004
Change-0.81%1.41%
View full history

1 TMT to LKR stats

The performance of TMT to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 86.9129 and a 30 day low of 86.2100. This means the 30 day average was 86.5767. The change for TMT to LKR was -0.81.

The performance of TMT to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 87.3100 and a 90 day low of 85.0086. This means the 90 day average was 86.4004. The change for TMT to LKR was 1.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3751.5131.6760.93721.054
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1771.7751.9651.09924.695
1 USD0.9170.782183.7651.3871.5360.85919.3
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TMT86.21000 LKR
5 TMT431.05000 LKR
10 TMT862.10000 LKR
20 TMT1,724.20000 LKR
50 TMT4,310.50000 LKR
100 TMT8,621.00000 LKR
250 TMT21,552.50000 LKR
500 TMT43,105.00000 LKR
1000 TMT86,210.00000 LKR
2000 TMT172,420.00000 LKR
5000 TMT431,050.00000 LKR
10000 TMT862,100.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 LKR0.01160 TMT
5 LKR0.05800 TMT
10 LKR0.11600 TMT
20 LKR0.23199 TMT
50 LKR0.57998 TMT
100 LKR1.15996 TMT
250 LKR2.89990 TMT
500 LKR5.79980 TMT
1000 LKR11.59960 TMT
2000 LKR23.19920 TMT
5000 LKR57.99800 TMT
10000 LKR115.99600 TMT