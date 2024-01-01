Turkmenistani manats to South Korean wons today
Convert TMT to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 TMT to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|397.1340
|398.0490
|Low
|387.9200
|385.0290
|Average
|394.2842
|393.1388
|Change
|-1.45%
|0.33%
|View full history
1 TMT to KRW stats
The performance of TMT to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 397.1340 and a 30 day low of 387.9200. This means the 30 day average was 394.2842. The change for TMT to KRW was -1.45.
The performance of TMT to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 398.0490 and a 90 day low of 385.0290. This means the 90 day average was 393.1388. The change for TMT to KRW was 0.33.
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / South Korean Won
|1 TMT
|387.92000 KRW
|5 TMT
|1,939.60000 KRW
|10 TMT
|3,879.20000 KRW
|20 TMT
|7,758.40000 KRW
|50 TMT
|19,396.00000 KRW
|100 TMT
|38,792.00000 KRW
|250 TMT
|96,980.00000 KRW
|500 TMT
|193,960.00000 KRW
|1000 TMT
|387,920.00000 KRW
|2000 TMT
|775,840.00000 KRW
|5000 TMT
|1,939,600.00000 KRW
|10000 TMT
|3,879,200.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkmenistani Manat
|1 KRW
|0.00258 TMT
|5 KRW
|0.01289 TMT
|10 KRW
|0.02578 TMT
|20 KRW
|0.05156 TMT
|50 KRW
|0.12889 TMT
|100 KRW
|0.25779 TMT
|250 KRW
|0.64446 TMT
|500 KRW
|1.28893 TMT
|1000 KRW
|2.57785 TMT
|2000 KRW
|5.15570 TMT
|5000 KRW
|12.88925 TMT
|10000 KRW
|25.77850 TMT
|20000 KRW
|51.55700 TMT
|30000 KRW
|77.33550 TMT
|40000 KRW
|103.11400 TMT
|50000 KRW
|128.89250 TMT