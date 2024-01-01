Turkmenistani manats to South Korean wons today

Convert TMT to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
387,920 krw

T1.000 TMT = ₩387.9 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:11
TMT to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High397.1340398.0490
Low387.9200385.0290
Average394.2842393.1388
Change-1.45%0.33%
1 TMT to KRW stats

The performance of TMT to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 397.1340 and a 30 day low of 387.9200. This means the 30 day average was 394.2842. The change for TMT to KRW was -1.45.

The performance of TMT to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 398.0490 and a 90 day low of 385.0290. This means the 90 day average was 393.1388. The change for TMT to KRW was 0.33.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / South Korean Won
1 TMT387.92000 KRW
5 TMT1,939.60000 KRW
10 TMT3,879.20000 KRW
20 TMT7,758.40000 KRW
50 TMT19,396.00000 KRW
100 TMT38,792.00000 KRW
250 TMT96,980.00000 KRW
500 TMT193,960.00000 KRW
1000 TMT387,920.00000 KRW
2000 TMT775,840.00000 KRW
5000 TMT1,939,600.00000 KRW
10000 TMT3,879,200.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KRW0.00258 TMT
5 KRW0.01289 TMT
10 KRW0.02578 TMT
20 KRW0.05156 TMT
50 KRW0.12889 TMT
100 KRW0.25779 TMT
250 KRW0.64446 TMT
500 KRW1.28893 TMT
1000 KRW2.57785 TMT
2000 KRW5.15570 TMT
5000 KRW12.88925 TMT
10000 KRW25.77850 TMT
20000 KRW51.55700 TMT
30000 KRW77.33550 TMT
40000 KRW103.11400 TMT
50000 KRW128.89250 TMT