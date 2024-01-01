Turkmenistani manats to United Arab Emirates dirhams today
Convert TMT to AED at the real exchange rate
|1 TMT to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.0495
|1.0495
|Low
|1.0494
|1.0494
|Average
|1.0494
|1.0494
|Change
|-0.00%
|0.00%
1 TMT to AED stats
The performance of TMT to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0495 and a 30 day low of 1.0494. This means the 30 day average was 1.0494. The change for TMT to AED was -0.00.
The performance of TMT to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0495 and a 90 day low of 1.0494. This means the 90 day average was 1.0494. The change for TMT to AED was 0.00.
Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 TMT
|1.04943 AED
|5 TMT
|5.24715 AED
|10 TMT
|10.49430 AED
|20 TMT
|20.98860 AED
|50 TMT
|52.47150 AED
|100 TMT
|104.94300 AED
|250 TMT
|262.35750 AED
|500 TMT
|524.71500 AED
|1000 TMT
|1,049.43000 AED
|2000 TMT
|2,098.86000 AED
|5000 TMT
|5,247.15000 AED
|10000 TMT
|10,494.30000 AED
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkmenistani Manat
|1 AED
|0.95290 TMT
|5 AED
|4.76450 TMT
|10 AED
|9.52900 TMT
|20 AED
|19.05800 TMT
|50 AED
|47.64500 TMT
|100 AED
|95.29000 TMT
|250 AED
|238.22500 TMT
|500 AED
|476.45000 TMT
|1000 AED
|952.90000 TMT
|2000 AED
|1,905.80000 TMT
|5000 AED
|4,764.50000 TMT
|10000 AED
|9,529.00000 TMT