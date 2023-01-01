1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Turkmenistani manats
Convert AED to TMT at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 TMT
|1.05092 AED
|5 TMT
|5.25460 AED
|10 TMT
|10.50920 AED
|20 TMT
|21.01840 AED
|50 TMT
|52.54600 AED
|100 TMT
|105.09200 AED
|250 TMT
|262.73000 AED
|500 TMT
|525.46000 AED
|1000 TMT
|1050.92000 AED
|2000 TMT
|2101.84000 AED
|5000 TMT
|5254.60000 AED
|10000 TMT
|10509.20000 AED