1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert TMT to AED at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 TMT
|1.05096 AED
|5 TMT
|5.25480 AED
|10 TMT
|10.50960 AED
|20 TMT
|21.01920 AED
|50 TMT
|52.54800 AED
|100 TMT
|105.09600 AED
|250 TMT
|262.74000 AED
|500 TMT
|525.48000 AED
|1000 TMT
|1050.96000 AED
|2000 TMT
|2101.92000 AED
|5000 TMT
|5254.80000 AED
|10000 TMT
|10509.60000 AED