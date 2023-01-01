100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkmenistani manats

Convert AED to TMT at the real exchange rate

100 aed
95.16 tmt

1.00000 AED = 0.95155 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AED to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 TMT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.0562587.87211.435441.648330.963318.4195
1GBP1.15411.21885101.3991.656421.902081.1116521.255
1USD0.946750.820446183.19251.3591.560550.91217.4386
1INR0.01138020.009862010.012020310.01633560.01875830.01096250.209617

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkmenistani Manat
1 AED0.95155 TMT
5 AED4.75776 TMT
10 AED9.51551 TMT
20 AED19.03102 TMT
50 AED47.57755 TMT
100 AED95.15510 TMT
250 AED237.88775 TMT
500 AED475.77550 TMT
1000 AED951.55100 TMT
2000 AED1903.10200 TMT
5000 AED4757.75500 TMT
10000 AED9515.51000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TMT1.05092 AED
5 TMT5.25460 AED
10 TMT10.50920 AED
20 TMT21.01840 AED
50 TMT52.54600 AED
100 TMT105.09200 AED
250 TMT262.73000 AED
500 TMT525.46000 AED
1000 TMT1050.92000 AED
2000 TMT2101.84000 AED
5000 TMT5254.60000 AED
10000 TMT10509.20000 AED