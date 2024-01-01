Convert AED to TMT at the real exchange rate

100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkmenistani manats

100 aed
95.29 tmt

د.إ1.000 AED = T0.9529 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.56278.60.9310.78558.6881.37518.587
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.718299.13310.84363.0131.47719.957

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkmenistani Manat
1 AED0,95290 TMT
5 AED4,76450 TMT
10 AED9,52900 TMT
20 AED19,05800 TMT
50 AED47,64500 TMT
100 AED95,29000 TMT
250 AED238,22500 TMT
500 AED476,45000 TMT
1000 AED952,90000 TMT
2000 AED1.905,80000 TMT
5000 AED4.764,50000 TMT
10000 AED9.529,00000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TMT1,04943 AED
5 TMT5,24715 AED
10 TMT10,49430 AED
20 TMT20,98860 AED
50 TMT52,47150 AED
100 TMT104,94300 AED
250 TMT262,35750 AED
500 TMT524,71500 AED
1000 TMT1.049,43000 AED
2000 TMT2.098,86000 AED
5000 TMT5.247,15000 AED
10000 TMT10.494,30000 AED