Convert AED to TMT at the real exchange rate
20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkmenistani manats
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkmenistani manats
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkmenistani Manat
|1 AED
|0,95290 TMT
|5 AED
|4,76450 TMT
|10 AED
|9,52900 TMT
|20 AED
|19,05800 TMT
|50 AED
|47,64500 TMT
|100 AED
|95,29000 TMT
|250 AED
|238,22500 TMT
|500 AED
|476,45000 TMT
|1000 AED
|952,90000 TMT
|2000 AED
|1.905,80000 TMT
|5000 AED
|4.764,50000 TMT
|10000 AED
|9.529,00000 TMT
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 TMT
|1,04943 AED
|5 TMT
|5,24715 AED
|10 TMT
|10,49430 AED
|20 TMT
|20,98860 AED
|50 TMT
|52,47150 AED
|100 TMT
|104,94300 AED
|250 TMT
|262,35750 AED
|500 TMT
|524,71500 AED
|1000 TMT
|1.049,43000 AED
|2000 TMT
|2.098,86000 AED
|5000 TMT
|5.247,15000 AED
|10000 TMT
|10.494,30000 AED