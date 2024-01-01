Turkmenistani manats to Mauritian rupees today

Convert TMT to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
13,353.30 mur

T1.000 TMT = ₨13.35 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.047614.0476
Low13.305713.1094
Average13.517113.4662
Change-0.68%1.01%
View full history

1 TMT to MUR stats

The performance of TMT to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.0476 and a 30 day low of 13.3057. This means the 30 day average was 13.5171. The change for TMT to MUR was -0.68.

The performance of TMT to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.0476 and a 90 day low of 13.1094. This means the 90 day average was 13.4662. The change for TMT to MUR was 1.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3761.5131.6760.93721.061
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1691.7751.9651.09924.702
1 USD0.9170.782183.7651.3871.5360.85919.307
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Mauritian Rupee
1 TMT13.35330 MUR
5 TMT66.76650 MUR
10 TMT133.53300 MUR
20 TMT267.06600 MUR
50 TMT667.66500 MUR
100 TMT1,335.33000 MUR
250 TMT3,338.32500 MUR
500 TMT6,676.65000 MUR
1000 TMT13,353.30000 MUR
2000 TMT26,706.60000 MUR
5000 TMT66,766.50000 MUR
10000 TMT133,533.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 MUR0.07489 TMT
5 MUR0.37444 TMT
10 MUR0.74888 TMT
20 MUR1.49775 TMT
50 MUR3.74438 TMT
100 MUR7.48876 TMT
250 MUR18.72190 TMT
500 MUR37.44380 TMT
1000 MUR74.88760 TMT
2000 MUR149.77520 TMT
5000 MUR374.43800 TMT
10000 MUR748.87600 TMT