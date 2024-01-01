Turkmenistani manats to Pakistani rupees today

Convert TMT to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
79,167.10 pkr

T1.000 TMT = ₨79.17 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TMT to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High79.714379.8286
Low79.167179.1671
Average79.580979.6206
Change-0.69%-0.59%
1 TMT to PKR stats

The performance of TMT to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 79.7143 and a 30 day low of 79.1671. This means the 30 day average was 79.5809. The change for TMT to PKR was -0.69.

The performance of TMT to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 79.8286 and a 90 day low of 79.1671. This means the 90 day average was 79.6206. The change for TMT to PKR was -0.59.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3851.5131.6750.93721.053
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1851.7751.9651.09924.693
1 USD0.9170.782183.7781.3871.5360.85919.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Pakistani Rupee
1 TMT79.16710 PKR
5 TMT395.83550 PKR
10 TMT791.67100 PKR
20 TMT1,583.34200 PKR
50 TMT3,958.35500 PKR
100 TMT7,916.71000 PKR
250 TMT19,791.77500 PKR
500 TMT39,583.55000 PKR
1000 TMT79,167.10000 PKR
2000 TMT158,334.20000 PKR
5000 TMT395,835.50000 PKR
10000 TMT791,671.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 PKR0.01263 TMT
5 PKR0.06316 TMT
10 PKR0.12632 TMT
20 PKR0.25263 TMT
50 PKR0.63158 TMT
100 PKR1.26315 TMT
250 PKR3.15788 TMT
500 PKR6.31575 TMT
1000 PKR12.63150 TMT
2000 PKR25.26300 TMT
5000 PKR63.15750 TMT
10000 PKR126.31500 TMT