100 tmt
8150.93 pkr

1.00000 TMT = 81.50930 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58 UTC
TMT to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Pakistani Rupee
1 TMT81.50930 PKR
5 TMT407.54650 PKR
10 TMT815.09300 PKR
20 TMT1630.18600 PKR
50 TMT4075.46500 PKR
100 TMT8150.93000 PKR
250 TMT20377.32500 PKR
500 TMT40754.65000 PKR
1000 TMT81509.30000 PKR
2000 TMT163018.60000 PKR
5000 TMT407546.50000 PKR
10000 TMT815093.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 PKR0.01227 TMT
5 PKR0.06134 TMT
10 PKR0.12269 TMT
20 PKR0.24537 TMT
50 PKR0.61342 TMT
100 PKR1.22685 TMT
250 PKR3.06712 TMT
500 PKR6.13425 TMT
1000 PKR12.26850 TMT
2000 PKR24.53700 TMT
5000 PKR61.34250 TMT
10000 PKR122.68500 TMT