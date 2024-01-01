Turkmenistani manats to Swiss francs today

Convert TMT to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
245.34 chf

T1.000 TMT = SFr.0.2453 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:06
TMT to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25690.2615
Low0.24510.2451
Average0.25360.2562
Change-4.14%-5.30%
View full history

1 TMT to CHF stats

The performance of TMT to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2569 and a 30 day low of 0.2451. This means the 30 day average was 0.2536. The change for TMT to CHF was -4.14.

The performance of TMT to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2615 and a 90 day low of 0.2451. This means the 90 day average was 0.2562. The change for TMT to CHF was -5.30.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Swiss Franc
1 TMT0.24534 CHF
5 TMT1.22672 CHF
10 TMT2.45343 CHF
20 TMT4.90686 CHF
50 TMT12.26715 CHF
100 TMT24.53430 CHF
250 TMT61.33575 CHF
500 TMT122.67150 CHF
1000 TMT245.34300 CHF
2000 TMT490.68600 CHF
5000 TMT1,226.71500 CHF
10000 TMT2,453.43000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CHF4.07593 TMT
5 CHF20.37965 TMT
10 CHF40.75930 TMT
20 CHF81.51860 TMT
50 CHF203.79650 TMT
100 CHF407.59300 TMT
250 CHF1,018.98250 TMT
500 CHF2,037.96500 TMT
1000 CHF4,075.93000 TMT
2000 CHF8,151.86000 TMT
5000 CHF20,379.65000 TMT
10000 CHF40,759.30000 TMT