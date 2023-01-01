50 Swiss francs to Turkmenistani manats

Convert CHF to TMT at the real exchange rate

50 chf
190.80 tmt

1.00000 CHF = 3.81592 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

CHF to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 TMT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.056887.75141.434871.647260.967918.3942
1GBP1.153411.21885101.2071.654891.899851.1163821.2148
1USD0.946250.820446183.0351.357751.558720.915917.4056
1INR0.01139580.009880720.012043110.01635150.01877190.01103030.209618

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CHF3.81592 TMT
5 CHF19.07960 TMT
10 CHF38.15920 TMT
20 CHF76.31840 TMT
50 CHF190.79600 TMT
100 CHF381.59200 TMT
250 CHF953.98000 TMT
500 CHF1907.96000 TMT
1000 CHF3815.92000 TMT
2000 CHF7631.84000 TMT
5000 CHF19079.60000 TMT
10000 CHF38159.20000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Swiss Franc
1 TMT0.26206 CHF
5 TMT1.31030 CHF
10 TMT2.62060 CHF
20 TMT5.24120 CHF
50 TMT13.10300 CHF
100 TMT26.20600 CHF
250 TMT65.51500 CHF
500 TMT131.03000 CHF
1000 TMT262.06000 CHF
2000 TMT524.12000 CHF
5000 TMT1310.30000 CHF
10000 TMT2620.60000 CHF