5 Turkmenistani manats to Swiss francs

Convert TMT to CHF at the real exchange rate

5 tmt
1.31 chf

1.00000 TMT = 0.26205 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TMT to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86511.05287.61111.444761.660350.963418.8852
1GBP1.1559411.21585101.2571.669791.918961.1136321.8266
1USD0.95060.82247183.28051.373351.578280.9158517.9517
1INR0.01141410.00987590.012007610.01649070.01895140.01099720.215557

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Swiss Franc
1 TMT0.26205 CHF
5 TMT1.31023 CHF
10 TMT2.62046 CHF
20 TMT5.24092 CHF
50 TMT13.10230 CHF
100 TMT26.20460 CHF
250 TMT65.51150 CHF
500 TMT131.02300 CHF
1000 TMT262.04600 CHF
2000 TMT524.09200 CHF
5000 TMT1310.23000 CHF
10000 TMT2620.46000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CHF3.81613 TMT
5 CHF19.08065 TMT
10 CHF38.16130 TMT
20 CHF76.32260 TMT
50 CHF190.80650 TMT
100 CHF381.61300 TMT
250 CHF954.03250 TMT
500 CHF1908.06500 TMT
1000 CHF3816.13000 TMT
2000 CHF7632.26000 TMT
5000 CHF19080.65000 TMT
10000 CHF38161.30000 TMT