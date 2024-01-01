Turkmenistani manats to Czech korunas today

Convert TMT to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
6,630.34 czk

T1.000 TMT = Kč6.630 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:06
TMT to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.71396.7139
Low6.59926.4406
Average6.65556.5991
Change0.10%-0.07%
1 TMT to CZK stats

The performance of TMT to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7139 and a 30 day low of 6.5992. This means the 30 day average was 6.6555. The change for TMT to CZK was 0.10.

The performance of TMT to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7139 and a 90 day low of 6.4406. This means the 90 day average was 6.5991. The change for TMT to CZK was -0.07.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TMT6.63034 CZK
5 TMT33.15170 CZK
10 TMT66.30340 CZK
20 TMT132.60680 CZK
50 TMT331.51700 CZK
100 TMT663.03400 CZK
250 TMT1,657.58500 CZK
500 TMT3,315.17000 CZK
1000 TMT6,630.34000 CZK
2000 TMT13,260.68000 CZK
5000 TMT33,151.70000 CZK
10000 TMT66,303.40000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CZK0.15082 TMT
5 CZK0.75411 TMT
10 CZK1.50822 TMT
20 CZK3.01644 TMT
50 CZK7.54110 TMT
100 CZK15.08220 TMT
250 CZK37.70550 TMT
500 CZK75.41100 TMT
1000 CZK150.82200 TMT
2000 CZK301.64400 TMT
5000 CZK754.11000 TMT
10000 CZK1,508.22000 TMT